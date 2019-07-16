Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXS. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,687 ($35.11) on Friday. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,685.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

