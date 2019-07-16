Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

