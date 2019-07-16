Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.31 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,417 shares of company stock worth $567,204 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,591 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.