Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $219.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 718,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $210.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $3,184,233. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $474,132,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $116,175,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 365,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stryker by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,330,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

