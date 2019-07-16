Superdry PLC (SDRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on September 20th

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Superdry stock opened at GBX 454.40 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.48. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The stock has a market cap of $374.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDRY. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. Investec cut shares of Superdry to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618.33 ($8.08).

In other news, insider Simon Callander sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £21,003.15 ($27,444.34).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

