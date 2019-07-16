SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

