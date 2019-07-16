Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Merchants and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,012.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 372,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.