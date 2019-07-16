Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Get Talend alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Talend to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of TLND opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.03. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 168.43% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Talend’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.