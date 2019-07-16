Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,933,300 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 30th total of 4,452,400 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

In related news, Director Craig L. Martin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Team by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Team has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TISI stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.57. Team has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Team will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

