Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of TRNO opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 11,547.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 812.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

