Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Mackie

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price objective reduced by Mackie from C$8.15 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

TSE TH opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.05. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$5.17 and a 1-year high of C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,256,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

