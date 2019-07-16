Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of TRI opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after buying an additional 378,160 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,786,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,674,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after buying an additional 205,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,327,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after buying an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.