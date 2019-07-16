Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 30th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,949,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,669,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at $105,927.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 158,719 shares of company stock worth $980,286 over the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,899,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

