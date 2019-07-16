Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.50 Million

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report $318.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $299.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

