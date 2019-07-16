Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.89. Torstar shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 4,792 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

