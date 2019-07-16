Total Energy Services Inc Buys 17,450 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$136,633.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,043.50.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,723.61.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86.

On Monday, June 24th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$20,451.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$41,988.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.31 per share, with a total value of C$41,537.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.22 per share, with a total value of C$32,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.21 per share, with a total value of C$41,052.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 55,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$481,563.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,488.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$46,609.00.

TSE:TOT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The stock has a market cap of $359.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$221.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.