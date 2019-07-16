Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,003. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $257.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.89, for a total transaction of $195,028.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,947.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $623,591.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,340 shares of company stock worth $24,259,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

