TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

TUWOY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

