Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

UBSH stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,468. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 53,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

