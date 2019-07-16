United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.64. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 100 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 106.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of United States Antimony worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

