Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of USAP stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $30.91.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.41 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

