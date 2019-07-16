ValuEngine Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MARK opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

