ValuEngine Downgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on WESCO International from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.71.

NYSE WCC opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $74,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,064.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

