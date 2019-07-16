ValuEngine Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,467.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

