Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 82.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 233.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $217.54. 474,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,181. Verisign has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

