Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Vuzix stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vuzix by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vuzix by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

