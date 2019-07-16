Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.08

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and traded as high as $60.63. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,872.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

