Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genprex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.62.

WDC stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

