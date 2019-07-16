Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) Receives C$0.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

Western Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

