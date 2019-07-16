Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 346.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

