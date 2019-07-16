Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Ifs Securities raised SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $23,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 743,087 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 640,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 467,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,904,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.