William Hill (LON:WMH) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on Peak Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242.38 ($3.17).

Get William Hill alerts:

WMH stock opened at GBX 163.30 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.11.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.