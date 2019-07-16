WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $41.14. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 3,288 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DOO. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88.

About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.