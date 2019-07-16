WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $34.15. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

