WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities increased their price target on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.67 ($14.90).

WPP stock opened at GBX 955.60 ($12.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 974.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Cindy Rose acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

