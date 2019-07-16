Zacks: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given $25.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 85 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,587. Agilysys has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 500,751 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,453 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

