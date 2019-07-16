Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will report $53.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.55 million to $53.90 million. CARBO Ceramics reported sales of $57.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $214.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $217.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $242.67 million, with estimates ranging from $226.65 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 582,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.84. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

