Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 55.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 216,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

