Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). SilverCrest Metals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.82.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 104,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

