Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galena Biopharma’s earnings. Galena Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galena Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galena Biopharma.

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.

Shares of SLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 48,978,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,298. Galena Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

Galena Biopharma Company Profile

Develop biopharmaceuticals

