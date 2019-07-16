Zacks: Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dyadic International an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DYAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,271. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

