Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

