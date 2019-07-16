Zacks Investment Research Lowers Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VFF opened at $9.41 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

