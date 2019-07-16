Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UBSI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

