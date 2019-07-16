Zacks: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verrica Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 24,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,081. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $37,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 113,905 shares of company stock worth $1,178,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 447,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

