Zebi Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Liquid and Koinex. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $215,180.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00263977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01209904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00025549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00112449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

