Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 41,500 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,146 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 20,675,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,265,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,298,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,697,000 after buying an additional 708,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zynga by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,671,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,828,000 after buying an additional 2,958,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6,486,449.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after buying an additional 15,048,562 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 228.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 9,217,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,828,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after buying an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.