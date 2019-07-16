Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $6.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $9,700,933.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,620,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,291,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $261,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550,203 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,549. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 20,675,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

