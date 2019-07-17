$0.11 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other CalAmp news, Director Larry J. Wolfe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 247,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. CalAmp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.03.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

