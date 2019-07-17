-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EP Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). EP Energy posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EP Energy.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million.

Shares of EPEG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 280,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,626. EP Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

